SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,025 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,010. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

