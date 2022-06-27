Solanium (SLIM) Hits Market Cap of $10.75 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015080 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

