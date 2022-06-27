SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $62.31 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

