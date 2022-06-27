Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.