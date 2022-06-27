S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.79. 9,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.56 and a 200 day moving average of $393.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

