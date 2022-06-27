Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Reaches $9.58 on Major Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,741.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

