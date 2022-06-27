Spaceswap (MILK2) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00181492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015173 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

