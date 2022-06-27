SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 134,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

