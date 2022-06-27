SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 325,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $54.52. 30,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

