SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share on Sunday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.53.
About SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (Get Rating)
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.