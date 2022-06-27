SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.537 per share on Sunday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.53.

About SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (Get Rating)

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.

Read More

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.