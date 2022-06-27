SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 10,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.
About SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (FEU)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.