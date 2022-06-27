Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 10,133 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 135,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,084,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $41.55. 3,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

