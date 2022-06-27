Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 18,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 31,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,613. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

