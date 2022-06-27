Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,504 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.