Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 428,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,076,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

