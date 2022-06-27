Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 168.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 112,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

