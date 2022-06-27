St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS STBMY opened at $2.83 on Friday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Company Profile (Get Rating)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.