Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50.

On Monday, April 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $76.60. 2,664,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in DexCom by 29.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 336,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DexCom by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

