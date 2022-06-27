Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $23.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 918,466 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 806,216 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 475,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,046 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

