Stifel Nicolaus Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $394.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.64 and its 200-day moving average is $415.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $326.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

