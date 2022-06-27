StockNews.com Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

DBD stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 in the last 90 days. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

