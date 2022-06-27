StockNews.com Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $932.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

