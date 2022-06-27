StockNews.com Downgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 362,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

