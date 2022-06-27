StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

