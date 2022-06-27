StockNews.com Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to “Sell”

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $16.49 on Friday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

