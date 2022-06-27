StockNews.com Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to “Sell”

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $16.49 on Friday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.27.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
