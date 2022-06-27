StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading on Monday. 168,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

In other news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$769,601,236.87. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,082,259.60. Insiders bought 941,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,188 over the last three months.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

