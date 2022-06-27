SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Archrock by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Archrock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,999,200 shares in the company, valued at $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,494. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.18%.

Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.