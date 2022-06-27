SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $979,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of National Bank worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 1,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

