Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Up 1.6%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.59). 4,890,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,875,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.57).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 134 ($1.64).

The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

