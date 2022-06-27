SuperRare Market Capitalization Tops $21.47 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

