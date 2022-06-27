Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

ZPTAF opened at $7.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

