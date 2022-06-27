Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYM. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Shares of SYM stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.