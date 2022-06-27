Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €129.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €129.00 ($135.79) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($107.37) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($113.68) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €4.30 ($4.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €106.20 ($111.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,255 shares. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.49.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.