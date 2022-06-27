Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

