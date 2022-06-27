Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,356,000 after purchasing an additional 91,317 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $604,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

