Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

