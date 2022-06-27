Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.05 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

