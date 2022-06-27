TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TC Energy by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

