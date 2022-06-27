TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 6.3%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.72. 146,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,129,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.