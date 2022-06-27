Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) were up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $8,596,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

