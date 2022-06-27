TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $34,950.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,540,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,555.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TELA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

