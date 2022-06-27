Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $197.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.63), with a volume of 53754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ten Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.14 ($4.01).

The company has a market cap of £147.27 million and a P/E ratio of 37.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02.

In related news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.12), for a total value of £82,025.85 ($100,472.62).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

