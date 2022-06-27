TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 35,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,135,600.22.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.54.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.