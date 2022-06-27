TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 269,866 shares.The stock last traded at $79.65 and had previously closed at $78.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

