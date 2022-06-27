The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

