The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,051.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,153.20. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson acquired 16,148 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

