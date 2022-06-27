The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.03. 124,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,100,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

