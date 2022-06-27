The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $100,051.22 and $1,122.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

