The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $112,955.41 and approximately $850.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015080 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

