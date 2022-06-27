The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $936,179.04 and approximately $345,346.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00185195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014916 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 102,495,206 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

